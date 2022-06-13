Britney Spears' first husband nearly canceled the singer's wedding

Pop diva's ex-husband was jailed for streaming live from a wedding he wasn't invited to.

The first husband of Britney Spears , Jason Alexander , was long forgotten by the singer's fans, and she herself, it turns out, did not stop watching the life of her ex-wife.

This marriage remained on the list of Spears' past mistakes - she married a childhood friend during a fun trip to Las Vegas in 2004, but after 55 hours, their union was annulled.

Upon learning that Britney was going down the aisle with the new love of her life, Sam Asgari, Jason decided to prove his feelings for the ex-wife by putting on an extreme show.

In order for as many people as possible to know about his intention, a strange man decided to stream what was happening on social networks.

Armed with a telephone, Jason drove to the Spears mansion, where the celebration was being prepared and continued on his way to the estate on foot along the surrounding paths.

On the way to the target, he entered into a skirmish with the guards - on the recording, he could be heard saying: "I'm Jason Alexander. First husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

The 40-year-old "scout" was able to climb over the fence, go down the slope to the estate and even go under the wedding tent while once again informing the guards who he was and why he came just a few hours before the ceremony.

No-one stopped the uninvited visitor until he entered the tent, which was being decorated at that time.

Entering the tent, Alexander categorically declared to the workers and decorators: "She is my first wife. She is only my wife!

Advertisement

Then the guards finally decided that all this was not good and detained the uninvited superhero, knocking him to the ground and accusing him of illegal entry into the private territory. He was later taken into custody at the Sheriff's Department.