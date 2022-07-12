Bow Wow Let's His Daugher Shai Moss Do His Hair On Instagram And The Results Are Incredible

Bow Wow is an incredible American rapper and actor. He's an incredible human being and has gained tons of fans over the years. With so much talent, he has a huge fan base with everyone enjoying his unique music style. But not only is he a great musician, but he's also a great dad to his beautiful daughter Shai Moss.

He posted a clip in which he had a slicked-back ponytail while he joked with his 11-year-old daughter Shai to take it out. The rapper was joking around with his daughter and he said "You got me looking crazy … What kind of ponytail is this!" He told his daughter that he wanted a man-bun at the top with his hairline brushed down. His daughter interrupted to tell him that his hairline needed a haircut. He then proceeded to tell her that he didn't need a haircut because he had just gotten one 48 hours ago and he was going to get his hair braided soon.

With a dramatic sigh, he told his daughter "You doing Daddy wrong today. You supposed to just wash my hair." After some back and forth, they decided that Shai could try again. However, with her second attempt, he was even more worked up with how it turned out.

His daughter had tried to put his hair up in a man bun. However, her dad was seen fake crying and asking for her mother to come to take the child since she was ruining his hair. Shai responded to this by blocking him from filming her in the cute intense moment.

Fans were extremely in love with the clips and called Shai adorable for the hairstyles that she had given her father. Fans also really appreciate the bond between Bow Wow and his daughter. The bond truly is magical with both father-daughter being so close.

Bow Wow co-parents his daughter with his ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis who he is no longer dating. However, the two are on friendly terms and seem to co-parent their daughter wonderfully. They recently threw her a birthday bash together as well. Fans are glad to see both people happy in their respective lives.