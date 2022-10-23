Black Adam Brings Dwayne Johnson His Highest Grossing Opening Weekend For A Movie Ever

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has been hyped by the wrestler-turned-actor for several years now and Dwayne has done a marvelous job at selling the movie to the audience. The star has done what he is known for doing and that is electrifying audiences around the world with excitement. The excitement shows very clearly in the numbers as Black Adam's opening weekend earnings sum up to a whopping total of $67 million!

It is a massive success for the film and for Johnson himself as this is the highest opening weekend earnings for any movie with Dwayne Johnson as the lead actor. While Dwayne has starred in many movies where he's had supporting roles that did better, but in movies where he plays a lead role such as Jumanji, San Andreas Skyscraper, etc. Black Adam sits comfortably at the top and it may even have a shot at becoming the highest-grossing Dwayne Johnson movie ever.

Dwayne Johnson has made it clear on multiple occasions that Black Adam is his passion project and he has been wanting to do it and do it right for ages.

Dwayne personally fought incredibly hard for the movie as his character was originally only going to appear as a villain in the Shazam! film but Johnson personally reached out to studio executives to pitch the idea of giving the character of Black Adam his own solo movie.

Black Adam follows the story of the titular character who is imprisoned for 5000 thousand years after being given god-like powers. Now he has emerged from his imprisonment and plans to unleash his brand of justice on the world which is ruthless and borderline vengeful. The film features a star-studded cast including, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell. The film also provides a lot of shock and awe value in the form of many cameos from other characters in the greater DCEU in order to connect it to the larger plans at work for the film universe.

