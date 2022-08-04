Austin Butler's Elvis Photo Session Has A Subtle Appearance From Kaia Gerber

Everyone has been raving about Austin Butler since the world first witnessed his skill in the lead role of Baz Luhrmann's recently released Elvis.

And now, his girlfriend, the stunning model Kaia Gerber , has made the decision to stay with him while he shoots commercial after commercial.

Butler recently dressed in an Elvis Presley-inspired ensemble for a picture session for VMAN, the men's section of V Magazine, which included a black Alexander McQueen tank top and leather pants with a matching belt.

He wore his hair back in a loose hairdo that echoed the look popularised by the King of Rock and Roll. Two chain bracelets by Cartier finished the ensemble.

Butler appeared to be facing the camera, but he was actually being tenderly held by female hands while he stood with his back to the camera.

Why did we choose to call this Kaya? After all, neither the girl's face nor her body is visible in the photograph, and the model in the social media image was not identified. Fans recognized Gerber extremely easily thanks to her distinctive wrist tattoo, which reads "I know." Here is such a subtle and loving cameo performed by a loving pair.

Despite being seen together for the first time in December 2021, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber did not publicly announce their relationship.

They did, however, go to the Met Gala together in 2022, and there, they did no anymore hide their emotional sentiments.

Additionally, they were seen together at the Cannes Film Festival, where Gerber stood by her boyfriend for the Elvis premiere and wished him well as the movie received a standing ovation at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès.

Following a trip to the French Riviera, the pair reemerged at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of Baz Luhrmann's movie. Two young, well-known Hollywood influencers appear to be giving birth to tremendous, pure love.