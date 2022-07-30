After Being Booed By Baz Luhrmann And Executives, Austin Butler Sobbed As He Returned Home

After parting ways with Jacob Elordi, the star of the television series Euphoria, Kaia Gerber started dating Austin Butler, another burgeoning actor. Following his outstanding portrayal of Elvis Presley in a biography about the renowned musician, he gained notoriety.

Indeed, the actor’s perception of the shooting as simple was quite far from the truth. Austin recently shared his thoughts on one of the most challenging shooting days in a candid interview with the VMAN news staff.

All the participants were invited to report to the recording studio, sit in front of Butler, and then begin interjecting. As the actor tried to sing, “so everyone laughed out loud and made jokes,” he remembered.

The actor decided to remain in Australia in March 2020 while the rest of the cast returned to the United States so he wouldn’t “lose ground.” The “Zoey 101” star showed he was committed to playing the King of Rock and Roll, even though it cost him something.

He said to VMAN that there was a time when he went three months without receiving a hug and that to pass the time, he wallpapered the entire flat with photographs and a timeline of Elvis’ life.

Butler told the magazine, “I’m incredibly fortunate I had the movie and the, for lack of a better word, infatuation with Elvis to fill my days.

I had the impression there was a good reason to rise because of it. Although the actor had spent five months preparing for the desired job, Luhrmann’s antics were nothing new to him.

The “Carrie Diaries” alum said last month that the director “changed everything” he had planned for his screen test without giving him any prior notice. He said this to Kelly Clarkson.

According to the actor on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “He started filming while I was learning everything.” So he put me to the test. I now understand that he enjoys being very impromptu when filming, so he wanted to test if I would go crazy.