Rande Gerber Received An At-Home Haircut From Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is talented! Rande Gerber was spared a visit to the barbershop when the beauty gave him a haircut at home.

On Sunday, August 7, the 60-year-old co-founder of Casamigos posted a cute image of Kaia, 20, working on his hairdo on Instagram. He titled the photo, "@KaiaGerber cuts on the pier, sure beats going to the barber."

The American Horror Story actress was seen in the photograph straightening her father's hair on a dock beside a lake while wearing a black bikini. Rande, on the other hand, grinned at the camera. Fans loved the father-daughter interaction. A nice memory to have too!!! Said one of my followers.

Rande's hair would have been styled by Kaia before. Cindy Crawford, Kaia's mother and a fellow supermodel shared an Instagram picture of the YSL Beauty ambassador giving Rande a haircut in 2017. "Kaia Gerber cuts along the coastline. Is anybody in need of a cut? Crawford, 56, included a scissor emoji in the photo's description.

The businessman sat calmly towards the lake at that time as Kaia focused on the back of his crown.

The Gerber family has been having fun living on the sea. Crawford posted a video of herself and Rande riding a jet ski early last month.

Looks like summertime; the Illinois native captioned the Saturday, August 6 Instagram video.

Crawford and Rande also have a 23-year-old son named Presley Gerber.

In 1998, the pair exchanged vows on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Crawford wore a lace slip dress and walked down the altar barefoot during the informal ceremony.

In her 2015 autobiography Becoming, Crawford stated, "I wanted to appear like the best version of the girl Rande adores waking up to every morning."

"Rande and I decided to walk each other down a staircase that led to the beach and the ceremony, rather than having my dad give me away and lead me down the hallway."