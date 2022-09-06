After Splitting Up With Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone Spent The Evening Having Fun With Kaia Gerber

Less than a week after their breakup made news, his latest current ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone was seen out and about on Sunday night to celebrate Kaia Gerber 's 21st birthday.

In a candid image posted on the birthday girl's Instagram Story, which DiCaprio's ex tried to make sure to retweet, Morrone, 25, and Gerber could be seen dancing the night away.

Morrone donned a black satin dress for the upscale event and styled her recently trimmed bangs straight down. With her arms raised over her head, the model grinned broadly as she addressed Gerber, who wore patterned leggings and a long leather coat.

Morrone hasn't been seen publicly since parting ways with DiCaprio, 47, following four years of relationship. Her most recent outing is her first since then.

Although they haven't been seen together since the Fourth of July weekend, it's unknown when the genetically endowed ex-lovers formally ended their relationship.

Photographers photographed Morrone and her mother-lookalike Lucila Solá, a year younger than DiCaprio, at the beach in St. Tropez on August 19. When a source informed us that Morrone was vacationing in St. Tropez without Leonardo DiCaprio , I thought it was a little strange.

The actor and the model have not publicly discussed their separation. While admirers have mocked the "Titanic" actor for infamously dating women under age 26 and Morrone turned 50 in June, a source close to him revealed an excellent explanation for that.

By the time girls are 25 years old, they are yearning for more—they want to get married and start a family. However, Leo doesn't want that at all. According to our insider, he does not want to have children and avoids being near ladies who would pressure him to do so.

The moment a girl sees him, the clock starts to run out. She will pass away in a few years if she becomes too elderly.