Jennifer Lawrence Was Taken Aback When She Came Into A Woman In New York City Who Was Sporting The Same Outfit

Jennifer Lawrence recently encountered a circumstance that would have been the stuff of any girl's dread at some point. A celebrity was walking down the street when she spotted a woman wearing the same clothing as her. And the paparazzi caught this fascinating incident that happened on a New York street.

With two of her friends, the actress wished to go for a stroll. The young mother chose a loose-fitting La Garconne dress and was accessorized with sunglasses, a dark purse, and sandals.

Jennifer pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and decided not to wear makeup since she wanted to take a break from the flashy beauty images.

She saw a woman wearing the same clothing at one point, and the actress looked rather uncomfortable. It's true that the New Yorker selected a Bottega Veneta bag to complement the ensemble. She wore an incredibly beautiful and understated attire.

Jennifer initially approached the stranger out of confusion, but as soon as she did, she burst out laughing. By the way, Lawrence has a legendary sense of humor; as a result of her hilarious quips, she frequently starred in evening shows.

Additionally, the actress simply adores making fun of herself and playing pranks on her followers.

A gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag were the accessories Lawrence wore with the sundress when she was first sighted wearing it on July 29.

A sunny blue striped variation of the A-line style is also offered for the same price in black.

The outfit is ideal for a new mother like Lawrence, who gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year, thanks to its breezy form, machine-washable fabric, and useful side pockets.

Advertisement

Though the parents haven't revealed the gender of their child, Lawrence's neighbor Ellen DeGeneres may have given away a hint when she joked about the child on her talk show in May, saying, "I do hear you sometimes talking to him."