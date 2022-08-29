At Republic Records' VMAs 2022 After Party, Taylor Swift Donned A Glittering Midnight Blue Romper By Moschino

The pop star revealed that her new album, "Midnights," will be released on October 21 while gracing the VMAs 2022 red carpet on Sunday in a stunning Oscar de la Renta ensemble dripping with crystals. With her afterparty ensemble, the pop star gave fans a preview of what her upcoming LP's aesthetic may entail.

Swift changed out of her flapper-inspired dress for a starry dark blue romper by Moschino, embellished with crystals and worn with a white faux fur jacket for Republic Records' post-awards party at the Fleur Room in New York City.

The director of "All Too Well: The Short Film," 32, who won awards for her "Red (Taylor's Version)" visuals at the show for Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Longform Video, accessorized with glistening Ananya earrings, glittery Alexander McQueen platform sandals ($1,090), and her trademark red lip.

Swifties were treated to more surprises throughout the evening after Page Six's exclusive on Sunday morning's announcement that she would be shocking her fans with a VMAs performance.

A "brand-new album" was on the way, she said during her Video of the Year acceptance speech, and she revealed more information at (when else?) midnight. While some people had speculated that "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" might be on the way due to the musician's blinged-out red carpet outfit, it was actually a "new album."

According to what Swift later revealed on social media, "Midnights" will comprise 13 songs that "tell the stories of 13 restless nights spread throughout Swift's life."

She described the music in the album as "a trip through terrors and pleasant dreams, composed in the middle of the night."

The demons we must face and the floors we pace for all of us who have twisted and stirred and chosen to keep the light of the lamp and continue looking in the hopes that perhaps, at twelve, we will run into one another.