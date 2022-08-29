The 2022 MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award Is Accepted By Nicki Minaj

The rapper from "Super Bass" was given the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The "reigning diva of hip hop" was honored with the accolade by members of her fan club, the "Barbz," which is well-known. She did, however, take the time to acknowledge the "important people" who have inspired her, including Lil Wayne and JAY-Z, and those who have provided her with "big opportunities," like Kanye West, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and others.

I wish Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were still here, Minaj, 39, said as she transitioned the subject to mental health.

"I hope more people can relate to what they were saying and experiencing. Even for those who believe in having flawless lives, I wish people would take mental health seriously. I wish Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke were present.

She then paid respect to important figures in her life, including RIP Daddy, my cousin Richard, and my business manager Angela, whom I never had the opportunity to publicly wish them well.

After praising the Barbz, she mentioned her 23-month-old son, "Papa Bear," whom she welcomed in September 2020 with her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty.

She performed a number of her best singles for the audience before accepting the prize, including "All Things Go," "Roman's Revenge," "Monster," "Beez in the Trap," "Chun-Li," "Moment 4 Life," "Super Bass," "Anaconda," and "Super Freaky Girl." The audience stood and sang along as she lit the stage in classic Barb.

Minaj joins a distinguished group of past winners, including Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, Janet Jackson, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez.

According to Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount, and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, "Nicki has shattered boundaries for women in hip-hop with her variety and unique ability." "With her worldwide appeal, genre-defying style, and continued commitment to being unashamed "Nicki," she has changed the music industry and solidified her reputation as an international superstar."