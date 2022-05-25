Amber Heard 's agent was told that the reason for cutting her role in Aquaman 2 was the 'lack of chemistry' with Jason Momoa . In connection with recent events and lawsuits between Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard, the career of the scandalous spouses remains in question. Amber's agent claims the star's role in 'Aquaman' and 'The Lost Kingdom' was cut due to a 'lack of chemistry between her and her on-screen lover Jason Momoa.

However, the representative of the actress is sure that it was the behind-the-scenes noise around the accusations that affected her future. WME's Jessica Kovacevich actually testified in a libel suit this Friday alleging an alleged bad interaction with Jason Momoa in the new film. During a courtroom chat, the agent said Heard was also expected to make $2 million from the sequel. The actress has already taken part in the filming; the film should be released in March 2023. When asked about how her ward's career has suffered, Kovacevic told Johnny's lawyers the following:

She added that amid the increased attention, Amber not only questioned her reputation but lost her role in an Amazon movie that was already in development. In her opinion, Hurd did an excellent job with the transformation into the pupil of the Queen of Atlantis, and it is a pity that personal strife had such a negative effect. Before Depp's lawyers publicly called the actress' allegations of abuse a " hoax, "Amber managed to get her life back on track.

She had a three-picture contract to play Mera, starting with 2017's Justice League, and the salary has increased with each successive DC film. According to the contracts presented in court, she was paid $1 million upfront for Aquaman and $2 million for the sequel, both of which could earn her box office bonuses.