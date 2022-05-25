An artist who designed Star Wars Death Star dies. Cantwell was one of the veterans of the film industry; Artist Colin Cantwell died at 90. According to Deadline, artist Colin Cantwell died at the age of 90, citing the deceased's partner Sierra Dahl.

Cantwell came up with the design of spaceships for the Star Wars movie saga; in particular, he came up with the design of the Death Star. In addition, he worked on special effects for films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and War Games. Also, worked on NASA educational programs.

Cantwell did not have any children or grandchildren.

Born in San Francisco in 1932, the artist briefly worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US-USSR space race before moving on to creating virtual space.

Colin's first film project was Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, where the artist did some special effects. However, Cantwell's work is best known for the original Star Wars trilogy.

In particular, the artist created the X-Wing and TIE Fighter fighters, came up with the design of the Death Star and Star Destroyers and developed the first version of the design, the Millennium Falcon.

Cantwell also worked on War Games, acted as a technical consultant for Hewlett-Packard, and wrote two science fiction novels.