Amber Heard releases therapist's notes as proof Johnny Depp abused her

The tapes were opened during an extensive post-trial interview.

Johnny Depp's difficult lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard ended a few weeks ago, but discussions on this topic still do not subside.

Before the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had time to exhale after winning the trial, his ex-wife found another reason to recall the reasons for the discord.

In a post-trial interview with journalist Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard spoke about the publication of her therapist's years-long notes detailing her ex-husband's abusive actions.

Some recordings containing statements from 2012 do appear during the interview, which will be broadcast on the evening of June 17.

According to insiders, Johnny Depp 's team released the following statement following Heard's statements:

"Unfortunately, while Johnny wants to move forward in his life, the defendant and her team are returning to repeating, rethinking and retrial issues that have already been decided by the court, and the verdict, which was unanimously and unequivocally rendered by the jury in favor of Johnny.

Recall that the legal proceedings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began in 2019, after the actress's statements in The Washington Post about domestic violence against her.

On June 1, 2022, the court found Heard guilty of defamation.

Depp and his lawyers immediately filed a 50 million lawsuit, claiming that Heard's unprovoked attacks tarnished Johnny's reputation and that he was expelled from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. They lost a large fee.