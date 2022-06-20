Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal home Frogmore Cottage opens to tourists this summer

Never before has the royal residence Frogmore Cottage been as famous as in 2018.

Then this mansion was occupied by a newly-made couple - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle .

It was there, in May 2018, at the end of the official part of their wedding celebration, that the dukes held a party, which brought together the couple's closest friends.

However, in a few years, the life of the British crown changed dramatically. In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were resigning from the duties of the leading representatives of the royal family and moving to California.

After the Sussex departure, Frogmore House was reportedly occupied by Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank and Son August.

Still, the couple is also known to leave the UK and moved to Portugal. As for the Dukes of Sussex, they stayed at their cottage during the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Otherwise, the residence is likely to be empty, which is probably why Her Majesty decided that this summer, Frogmore Cottage will open its doors to tourists who can explore the royal mansion on their own.

Frogmore house will reportedly open its doors from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, with proceeds from tours of the cottage being distributed to help three charities. It is worth noting that the residence has been open to the public since 2019;

however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Collection Trust, which manages tours of the palaces and royal buildings, has decided to limit the visits of outsiders.

The charity will also benefit from tours such as the National Garden Scheme (Aug. 30), Mothers Union (Aug. 31), and Guide Dogs (Sept. 1).

Also, tourists can view the house's interior, which has been home to members of the royal family, including Queen Charlotte and Queen Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent.