Cindy Crawford tried on a bright puffy sleeve blouse that everyone needs this summer

The legendary supermodel tried on a piece that should definitely decorate everyone's wardrobe this summer.

Cindy Crawford is very restrained in her choice of clothes for everyday wardrobe: the model daily wears her favorite straight blue or blue jeans, complemented by thin belts from large brands, loose shirts, and basic T-shirts in delicate shades.

However, sometimes a celebrity is in the mood to add brightness to outfits - and she opts for bright blouses and jackets. The other day, Cindy just appeared in front of the paparazzi in a colorful top with a V-neck and puffy three-quarter sleeves.

Combining such a thing in rich color and with a print is, following the example of a supermodel, with laconic denim trousers.

If the weather in your city becomes unbearably hot, then replace your jeans with linen palazzos that will go well with a blouse with voluminous sleeves.

In a previous post, Right now, the French capital is hosting Fashion Week, which has already hosted several key shows. In one of them, the show Off-White, dedicated to the founder of the brand Virgil Abloh, who died of an illness, Kaia Gerber and her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford , took part.

The next day after the show, the famous duo enjoyed walking around sunny Paris: the girls chose elegant beige robe coats and looked like sisters. In addition to the classic outerwear, the models opted for black bags and laconic black-rimmed glasses.

It was reported earlier, One of the main slogans that Abloh followed in his work on both Off-White and the Louis Vuitton menswear line is "question everything."

It was this phrase that was printed on the snow-white flags that the models carried with them as accessories along the catwalk.