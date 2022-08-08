After Shaving Her Head, Doja Cat Claimed She Can Now Perform Very Difficult Workouts

Doja Cat , 26, just shaved off her long hair and started sporting an extremely short hairstyle. She said that she was merely infatuated with a new hairstyle following the haircut in one of the last live broadcasts on her own account. She also mentioned that she had never been a fan of long hair.

The Kiss Me More singer also recalled how uneasy her hair and several wigs made her feel and tried to take them off while playing sports.

"I would work out hard, but I couldn't focus because I was so self-conscious about how I looked. Or how it feels and whether or not it stays on my head," Doja Cat stated.

She concluded by saying she couldn't believe it had taken her so long to remind herself, "Shave your fucking head." Following all, it was so simple and healthy for her after this step, both psychologically and physically.

Doja Cat continued by saying that another reason she didn't wear herself out frequently was the reason she shaved her head. She only mentioned two "eras" in the Instagram video where she rocked her own hair, which she frequently straightened in such circumstances.

Doja Cat stated, "I don't even wear it natural. The Grammy winner seemed to be a lot more content with her new look. She remarked in the video, "I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like, 'Shave your fucking head.

She continued, "I've never felt so fucking joyful," and went on to list further advantages of having a shaven head.

"Being able to swim is important to me since I enjoy surfing. I can swim, I can exercise, I can work out really hard and sweat my ass off."

Advertisement

With her new, liberating hairdo, Doja Cat seems ready to take on anything.