Rumor Has It That Khloé Kardashian And Her Private Equity Investor Are No Longer Together

Khloe Kardashian 's separation from her unknown lover is popular on social media in the wake of Kim Kardashian's shocking news of her separation from Pete Davidson.

Following the shocking news of Kim Kardashian's separation from Pete Davidson, Khloe Kardashian's separation from her unidentified man and a private equity investor has also begun to circulate on social media.

After Khloé and Tristan Thompson 's second child, a boy, was born through a surrogate earlier this month, the information became public.

As new information about Khloe Kardashian's romance was revealed by sources, internet people did not have time to cheer that her private situation was starting to get better after a lengthy period of dealing with Tristan Thompson's treachery.

In the end, the couple made the decision to call it quits. A source informed Us Weekly that "something went terribly wrong between them" and that "they split up a few weeks ago."

There is no indication of why the relationship ended. It is improbable that Online viewers will be able to discover the specifics of the novel, considering that even the man's identity has been kept hidden for this entire time.

Tristan Thompson, who was envious of Khloe's new boyfriend, would like to get back together with her, according to Confidential.

It's true that a businesswoman probably won't risk stepping on the same rake twice. In order to protect the kids, she keeps up a nice relationship with her ex-boyfriend, but that's all.

For those who are unaware, Khloe and Tristan have always been in and out of a romance. They began dating in 2016 and were then gifted with a baby daughter in 2018.

Advertisement

They parted ways in June 2021 and then got back together. Khloe and Tristan, though, ultimately split up following a number of cheating allegations, albeit they still share parenting of their child.