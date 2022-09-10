The Marc Jacobs Brand's Heaven Is Modelled By Pamela Anderson And Doja Cat

The 55-year-old Baywatch star poses on a bed for the newest Heaven by Marc Jacobs advertisement while wearing a grey top and matching skirt. Charli XCX, Kyle Maclachlan, and Dev Hynes join the Baywatch actress and Grammy-winning musician in the Heaven by Marc Jacobs advertisement.

Another image shows her lying on top of a flower in a white sweater dress, arm warmers on, and a blue and purple handbag in her hands.

The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning performer dons angel wings and a multicolored pastel slip dress for the advertisement. Doja Cat also sports an ensemble with a graphic crop top and checkered miniskirt that is reminiscent of a 1990s schoolgirl.

In the ads for the Fall 2022 line, the celebrities are accompanied by Charli XCX, Kyle Maclachlan, and Dev Hynes.

With platform boots and a flowery mini dress, Charlie XCX looks stylish. She completes the appearance with a high ponytail and beautiful glittering nails. But the dress also has a peculiar addition: she has fake knives protruding from her back.

While wearing a sweater with a sweater web, Maclachlan poses with a fake sword going through his chest, and Hynes exposes his abs in a drawstring shirt. With a baseball cap and grey baggy pants, he accomplishes the casual outfit.

Danielle Emerson styled, and Harley Weir took the pictures for the fall campaign. In a press statement from the brand, the current collection from Heaven by Marc Jacobs maintains its focus on the convergence of fashion, art, TV, and film with artist partnerships across disciplines.

Along with designers Alix Ross and Elijah Funk, who created the clothing firm Online Ceramics, the line also features contributions from filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai and artist Eri Wakiyama.

With a campaign starring performers Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, and Sky Ferreira, Heaven by Marc Jacobs' first-ever collection debuted in 2020.