After Being Associated With Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski Was Seen Kissing An Unknown Man

After being connected to Hollywood's hottest leading man Pitt for several months, Emily Ratajkowski looks to have moved on and is reportedly dating another hottie.

On Friday, the model, who is 31 years old, was seen kissing an unknown male in New York City. The makeout session seemed to be getting hot and heavy as the two people gripped each other's heads during the passionate makeout moment.

According to photographs obtained by Daily Mail, Ratajkowski and the silver fox went for a walk together when they were out and about in the city of New York. The author of "My Body" looked warm in a black off-the-shoulder sweater, black boot-cut jeans, and a pair of bright red shoes.

On the other hand, her date sported an olive green corduroy jacket, a yellow shirt, jeans, and sneakers. He looked very fashionable. At one time, the two of them got on the motorcycle that the mystery beau was riding, and to comply with the safety regulations, they both put on their helmets.

Page Six's request for further information on the gorgeous couple's dating history was not promptly returned by a representative for Ratajkowski. On the other hand, the hottie from Blurred Lines only revealed that she is newly single, so this relationship may still be in its infancy.

As Ratajkowski recently revealed to Variety, she is newly single for the first time in her life. As a result, she feels free not to be highly anxious about how she is regarded. In the final essay of My Body, I discuss the importance of letting go and how it might lead to greater happiness and a sense of mastery over one's life.

Ratajkowski has been living apart from her former husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares custody of their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who is one year old. Ratajkowski filed for separation from Bear-McClard just over a month ago.