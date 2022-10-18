For The First Time Ever, Russell Crowe And Britney Theriot Attended A Red Carpet Event Together

At the premiere of Crowe's newest film, Poker Face, which took place over the weekend in Rome, the actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot walked the red carpet together.

The 58-year-old actor and Theriot made their first red carpet appearance together on Sunday, the very first time they had done so since their affair was made public in November 2020.

Crowe, who co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the new movie starring Liam Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, showed up to the premiere wearing a sleek black suit over a dark T-shirt and black dress shoes.

For the couple's first public appearance together as a couple, the Oscar winner donned a printed blue, black, and white outfit while his wife, Theriot, dressed in a printed blue, black, and white dress, clutched a black handbag and sported black shoes and a black wristwatch.

According to images released by the Daily Mail in November 2020, Crowe and Theriot were seen becoming affectionate for the first time while playing tennis together. However, the couple has primarily attempted to keep their romance out of the public eye.

IMDB states that Crowe and Theriot acquainted on the set of Broken City in 2013, during Theriot's brief acting career, and that she will be an aide to Crowe on his 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which stars Zac Efron.

Eventually, Theriot left the performing industry to pursue a career in real estate. In October 2017, she started working as an agent with the Louisiana-based brokerage Mirambell Realty. The representation firm stated on its Facebook page in February 2019 that Theriot was among the top independent producers for February.

Crowe was formerly wedded to Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2018, having initially divorced Spencer in 2012. Before beginning his relationship with Theriot, Crowe was married to Spencer from 2003 until 2018. Charles and Tennyson, their sons, are shared by the exes.

Multiple photos have been taken of the couple playing tennis in Sydney since they were initially linked.