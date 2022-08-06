With An Italian Producer Andrea Iervolino Selena Gomez Stirred Romance Rumors

Selena Gomez was going through a tough breakup with Justin Bieber . Therefore the celebrity did not dare to begin a new relationship.

The split with her boyfriend was a severe blow to Gomez, who spent a lot of time receiving depression treatment, regaining her mental health, and attempting to lead an everyday life.

Selena returned to work and an active social life when her heart wounds had healed, and she started to appear happier. She never did, however, meet her true love.

On the Internet, however, they began discussing the singer's decision to make changes in her personal life finally. As a result, she recently participated in a shoot with Italian director Andrea Iervolino. They enjoyed fun and relaxation on a yacht in Italy.

Gomez Iervolino and I have been friends for a long time. She starred in the movie And Lost the Fight, which he produced in 2016, and he went to her 27th birthday celebration in Rome in 2019.

In addition, they spent time together aboard a yacht in Los Angeles a year ago while on vacation.

Although there is little information available on Andrea's personal life, it would appear that he is unattached.

While presenting "Saturday Night Live" in May, the Grammy nominee provided insight into her single life.

She joked during her opening monologue, "One reason I'm thrilled to host 'SNL' is that I'm single — and I've heard 'SNL' is a terrific place to find romance." "I want to let the universe know that I'm generating love because I don't want to use dating apps. But right now, I'd accept anyone.

Gomez usually doesn't talk much about her romantic life. Until their ultimate breakup in 2018, she had a seven-year on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Bieber.

She also dated The Weeknd. However, their relationship ended in October 2017 after ten months. In addition, Gomez has been romantically linked to Zedd, Nick Jonas, and Niall Horan.