With A Gorgeous Swimsuit Selfie, Sharon Stone Dazzled Her Instagram Fans

Sharon Stone celebrated the end of surf season on Instagram on Saturday by posting a gorgeous bikini selfie.

The 64-year-old "Basic Instinct" star posted the photo of herself sitting in the striking two-piece in front of a mirror with a portrait of Marilyn Monroe in the backdrop, asking, "Why do I usually stay in shape when summers are over? "

Celebrity buddy Carson Kressley of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" remarked, "It's never too old to be fabulous," in reference to Stone's bikini body. Paulina Porizkova concurred, saying, "Lady, you're always in fit to slaughter," and Lisa Rinna exclaimed, "You are just hot.

I believe you and that bikini ought to go to Australia, so we can relax by my poolside, and you can inspire me to be in shape like that, the singer Chantelle Delaney Sinclair said the "Casino" actress. Sam Smith, Marcia Gay Harden, Carla Bruni, Billy Eichner, and others added their own enthusiastic remarks.

Stone frequently makes social media waves with her bikini photos. The Oscar winner appeared topless in a green bikini bottom with a leopard design while holding a patterned towel over her shoulders in July. She captioned it, "Gratefully Imperfect on a Wonderful Day."

And the previous year, Stone celebrated the beginning of summer by modeling a bright yellow two-piece. After all, the "Total Recall" actress does not see herself as a sex icon.

She said to Town & Country in 2020, "I mean, I never thought I was that sexy. "When I produced 'Basic Instinct,' I got in touch with my dark side and explored it. I need to stop being afraid of myself. That is, in my opinion, sexy.

Regarding her reputation as a Hollywood bombshell, Stone continued, "It's challenging because everyone wants you to be that all the time... My boobs are still in demand, apparently. I'm thinking, "Really? Get