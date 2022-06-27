Sharon Stone confessed that she failed nine children due to a miscarriage

Sharon Stone has always been the standard of beauty and self-confidence on the screen, but few people know that this strong woman suffered nine miscarriages.

Earlier this week, the 64-year-old actress commented on a social media post featuring an exclusive interview with Peta Murgatroyd.

The girl talked about losing her baby while her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, was in military service under a contract.

"We women do not have a forum to discuss the full depth of this loss. For example, I have lost nine children due to miscarriage.

It's not bullshit, physically or emotionally, but we are made to think that it should be experienced alone and in secret, with some sense of failure. I

nstead of receiving the all-important compassion, empathy, and healing we desperately need.

Women's health and wellness based on a male ideology have become ineffective at best, ignorant and oppressive," wrote Stone, who became the mother of three adopted boys: Quinn Kelly, Laird Vonne, and Ron Joseph.

Perhaps the frank message of the star will make society think about this controversial issue. But thanks to Sharon's story, many women will understand that they are not alone in their grief.

Sharon Stone's recently released memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, is full of shocking revelations.

For example, the star said that she experienced sexual abuse as a child, and in adulthood, a plastic surgeon, without her knowledge, but too large implants in her during a breast reconstruction operation after removing a tumor.

He thought that it would be better for her and did not consider it necessary to consult with Sharon herself.

Stone also admitted that she had an abortion at 18. In addition, she had to cross the border and go to Ohio, where it was easier to undergo the procedure.

The star said that this was her first serious relationship, and she and her boyfriend decided to go to the clinic together. And after that, they kept everything a secret for many years.