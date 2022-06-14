Sharon Stone, in a pink satin suit, attended a charity evening of Sean Penn

64-year-old actress Sharon Stone in a pink satin suit came to the gala evening of the charity organization Sean Penn . The corresponding pictures appeared on the Global Look Press photo bank.

Last Friday, June 10, the Hollywood Palladium Theater in Los Angeles hosted a gala evening for the CORE Public Relief Foundation, founded by actor Sean Penn after the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

The event was attended by stars, including actress Sharon Stone.

The 64-year-old Basic Instinct star hit the red carpet in a pink satin pantsuit, which she paired with a white tank top and sneakers. The image of Sharon Stone was complemented by large earrings, a Dolce & Gabbana chain bag, as well as bright makeup with matching shades along with fuchsia lipstick.

Earlier, It was reported that Sharon Stone, in an emerald bustier dress with a slit, came to the premiere of the film Crimes of the Future in Cannes.

In a previous post, 64-year-old actress Sharon Stone came to the premiere of the film "Crimes of the Future" in Cannes.

Sharon Stone chose an emerald off-the-shoulder bustier dress with an extreme slit for the next exit on the red carpet. The image of the 64-year-old actress was complemented by matching sandals, accent earrings, and makeup with scarlet lipstick.

Crimes of the Future was presented by director David Cronenberg, producers Robert Lantos and Victor Hadida, and starred Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, and Don McKellar.

In addition to Sharon Stone, Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunaki, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Emily Ratajkowski, Rebecca Hall, Murad, and Natalia Osmann were also seen at the premiere.