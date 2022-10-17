Twenty-Year-Old Billie Eilish Cuddles Up To 31-Year-Old Jesse Rutherford Of The Neighbourhood

Fans have mixed feelings about the possibility that Billie Eilish is dating The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford after the pair was photographed holding hands in public.

Eilish, who is 20 years old, can be seen in a TikTok video from Friday showing her and Rutherford, who is 31 years old, exiting a terrifying labyrinth at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The video shows Eilish reaching for Rutherford's hand as they leave the attraction.

OMG, Billie Eilish's follower wrote in the image's caption, "I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights." Even though Rutherford's face was obscured throughout the video, Eilish's brother, Finneas, later posted an Instagram Story in which he was wearing the same leather jacket that Rutherford had been wearing in the footage.

Two days later, a Twitter account called Pop Crave posted a photo of the supposed pair enjoying lunch together at a restaurant. The image was shared on Twitter.

This suggests that Eilish and Rutherford had been on more than one date together, as evidenced by the fact that they were dressed differently than on their last outing to a theme park.

The representatives for Eilish have yet to respond to Page Six's request for a statement. Following the publication of the video and photo on the internet, users took to various forms of social media to discuss whether or not the nearly 10-year age gap between the couple is acceptable.

Even though they are both adults, the ages of 20 and 31 are not even close to being in the same maturity range. According to the logic of one Twitter user, someone who is 20 years old is college age, whereas someone who is 31 years old is a fully-fledged adult.

Another individual joined the conversation in the remarks area of the video on TikTok by writing; I love Jesse. But, still, it doesn't feel right with me because she's not even allowed to drink legally, n he's 31, no, no, no."