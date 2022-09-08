In The Most Recent Gucci Eyewear Ad, Billie Eilish Hides Her Ocean Eyes

In her new Gucci Eyewear range ad, the "Lovely" singer harnesses her ideal action star.

For the dramatic commercial, the Grammy winner dresses in full film noir attire and drives a classic blue automobile through the Hollywood Hills while wearing sunglasses, only to run into her clone. Billie may be a vocalist who comes around once in a lifetime, but there appear to be two Billies.

The surreal scene is intended to demonstrate "how eyeglasses, like cars, may mirror one's image in an expanded fashion," according to a press statement.

The 20-year-old "No Time to Die" soundtrack singer covers up her beautiful eyes with a variety of bright styles, including essential black sunglasses, a pink cat-eye, and huge spectacles with an '80s vibe.

Eilish comes with dark blunt-cut bangs and a transparent, long-sleeved Gucci shirt. I CAN'T BREATHE MAMA HAVE MERCY, one fan cried on Instagram, while others gushed that the "Happier Than Ever" singer was killing and gorg in the Gucci glam.

Eilish is no stranger to shining in Gucci; she made her successful Met Gala red carpet comeback in a dress by the brand inspired by the Gilded Age and dazzled on the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a ruffled gown. The diva obviously adores the company so much that she desires to wear it twice as often.

In a previous post, Billie Eilish wore a spectacular black Gucci gown with endless rows of ruffles as she made her way down the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.

The "No Time To Die" singer blended her past and present styles in the oversized yet off-the-shoulder dress. In recent years, she has veered away from her traditionally baggy ensembles to show off her curves. As Eilish posed on the red carpet, the dress had a fast train that followed behind her.

She opted for a long, jet-black bob that flopped at the shoulders and kept her makeup basic to look fresh-faced.