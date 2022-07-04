Tom Holland loves Zendaya's new cover for Vogue Italy

Tom Holland and Zendaya can definitely be an example of a healthy and happy relationships for many.

The last "Spider-Man" could hardly hide his emotions at the sight of a new gloss with the participation of his beloved.

The actress appeared on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia, and she proudly shared pictures from the photo shoot on her social media with the caption: "It's such a dream to be part of this cover, thank you so much, Vogue Italia for inviting me ."

Of course, Tom took the opportunity to express his love to the Euphoria star. Holland left three heart emojis, and Zendaya's co-stars also cheered her on in the comments.

Maude Apatow wrote that it was just incredible; her on-screen sister Storm Reid said "wow," and Hunter Schafer commented on the post in much the same way.

In an interview for the new issue, the actress admitted that many of her fans grew up with her and watched her develop in different areas of her life and career.

Therefore, many of us, being about the same age, have similar views on life, similar thoughts, or even just hopes and dreams about the future.

The Emmy Award winner said that while she "may still be anonymous at some points," it's nothing compared to her "normal life" in the past.

"Recently, I have been experiencing changes in how I react to people when I meet them or how people interact with me on a daily basis," admitted the star.

Earlier this month, Zendaya herself wished Holland a happy birthday by sharing a cute black and white photo of the couple. And although lovers periodically publish joint pictures on social networks, they prefer to leave many moments behind the scenes.

Back in a November interview for GQ, Tom admitted that one of the disadvantages of fame is that personal life no longer depends on them.