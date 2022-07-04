Game of Thrones star Lena Heidi has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against her former agency Troika in the UK

The organization did not live up to the actress's expectations, mainly due to unpaid commissions from a number of projects, including the new film Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, Troika, which rebranded as YMU in 2020, claims that Heidi owes the agency at least $500,000, which is 7% of her fee. As a result, the star may not appear at all in the final Marvel project, which stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

According to court documents, Lena joined Troika in 2005 after her personal representative, Michael Duff, moved from his previous agency, Lou Carl Associates. Duff was one of the founders of Troika, which merged with the James Grant Group in 2017.

In 2018, the agency was acquired by a private equity firm and renamed YMU. Duff left Troika/YMU in early 2020, and Headey left the agency in May of that year.

In turn, the agency claims that under the terms of their agreement, Lena still owes them commissions for a number of projects, as well as at least $ 300,000 for the film "9 Bullets", in which the actress starred with Sam Worthington in the title role, and $ 650,000 for Showtime drama series Rita, adapted from the Danish series of the same name.

The company is now seeking a statement of commissions owed and an order obliging Headey to pay compensation for breach of contract, interest, and reimbursement of legal fees.

In her defense, Lena claims that she never signed any contract, and both parties acted on the basis of an oral agreement concluded at Lou Carl Associates in the late 1990s.

The case file also states that Troika was never Headey's only agent, as she is also represented in the United States by the CAA agency.

In particular, Lini Headey disputes the fact that they have any rights to commissions from Thor: Love and Thunder, which she says came after director Taika Waititi approached her directly.