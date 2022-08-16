Tom Holland Says He Will Be Stepping Away From Social Media For A While

Tom Holland is perhaps one of the most popular personalities on the internet and in the world right now. Which makes it rather confusing when he says that he will be taking a break from social media and the internet for a while.

However, Tom gives very good reasoning for his decision in the recent video where he talks about the whole thing.

The caption of the video begins with the words, “Hello and goodbye,” explaining very clearly that this will be Tom's last post on his Instagram or on any of his social media handles for a while.

In the video, Tom talks about how negative comments and remarks, which social media inevitably has for everyone no matter how loved they are, really take a toll on him and send him down a spiral that he doesn't really like.

Tom explains his feelings in the following words:

"I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Anyone who has used the internet or social media in their lifetime at least once understands that what Tom is talking about is an undeniable part of the internet and it is understandable that he would take the step he has taken in response to it.

It seems Tom has had too much of the limelight lately and will be stepping away from the entertainment industry in a big way for a while, as earlier this year, he also announced that he will be taking a break from acting to pursue other things in life.

“I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things,” explained the spider-man actor to Sky News.

Of course, Tom has to come back to acting eventually but for now, his fans support him in his pursuit of a much-needed break from the lights, cameras, and actions.