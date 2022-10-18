Tom Felton And Emma Watson Both Had Feelings On Each Other When They Were Performing

In his autobiography, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, the actor best known for his role as the infamously evil Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series claims that he and Daniel Radcliffe "certainly harbored loves for each other."

As a result of the crushes occurring at various periods, nothing ever came to pass. The 35-year-old English actor stated that Watson had a secret crush on him, which was revealed to him by a hairdresser working on the set.

He writes that she was 12 and he was 15 at the time. I already had a girlfriend, and I'd been trained to ignore any conversation about relationships and sexuality. So I missed it with humor. I'm not sure I entirely bought into it.

Felton writes poignantly about how one of the grounds he holds Watson in such high regard is because of her experiences growing up on the Harry Potter set. This is one of the reasons why he admires Watson so much.

To begin, she was a little child when she made her debut as the intelligent Hermione Granger. She was just nine.

He writes that she was the only girl among the lead kid performers, even though she had never worked on a film set. She was encircled by boy humor, ridiculous gags, and pre-pubescent laddishness; it certainly couldn't have been easy for her. She was regarded as an adult from the moment she was assigned the role.

He added that it is a phenomenon that can, in his opinion, be more challenging for girls than it is for boys. They are portrayed in an unjustly sexual manner in the media and beyond. They are evaluated based on their outward presentation, and any indication of assertiveness causes a raised eyebrow, which would not occur if it came from a male.