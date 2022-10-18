Learn How Tom Felton, Who Played Draco Malfoy In The Harry Potter Films, Evaded One Rehab Only To Be Expelled From A Another

Tom Felton, the actor in the Harry Potter films, was spotted sobbing on a California beach less than 24 hours after checking out of a posh Malibu treatment center.

On Tuesday, he will release his memoir titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, describing a moment of intense frustration. Now that I think about it, I was highly sober for the first time in a long time, and I felt tremendous clarity and rage.

Furious at what had occurred to me and the predicament I found myself in, I began yelling at God, the sky, and anyone who would listen. The atmosphere and the sea heard my full-throated yells. It took all I had to cry until I finally had nothing left to say.

The British actor, known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, recounts the evening he was saved by three monarchs.

Three people helped him: an employee at a petrol station who gave him water and $20, an Uber driver who took him to Hollywood, and a bartender at his usual hangout who provided him with a place to stay and listened to him vent.

Felton had rushed into his manager's office less than 24 hours before to discuss a film deal, but instead, he had walked into an intervention.

Several letters were read, one of which was from Felton's actress girlfriend, Jade Olivia, but the one that struck a chord with him was written by the person I knew the least well there.

Even though I had never met my lawyer in person before, he wrote he spoke to me with calm, straightforward honesty. I don't know you too well, Tom, but from what I've seen, you seem like a kind person. I just want to tell you that this is my seventeenth intervention overall. Sadly, eleven of them have passed away. So stay away from becoming number twelve.