There Are Now Polaroid Photos Available Of 1990s Supermodels Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, And Naomi Campbell

The likes of Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell are transporting us to the golden age of supermodels. In preparation for a new exhibition, many of the fashion giants' hottest photographs to date—many of which were taken in the 1990s—have been dug up.

Ellen von Unwerth captured these never-before-seen Polaroid photographs of models Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, and Neve Campbell in their twenties. Moss is now 48, and Campbell is also 52. According to The Sun, they will first be displayed in Paris before traveling to the Phillips gallery in West London later.

In one of Schiffer's single images, the German-born blonde can be seen standing in a pool while wearing a lacy red bra and a USA-themed top hat. She is seen jokingly keeping the hat up and moving from her face with a pointer finger.

The vintage picture from 1994 shows Claudia Schiffer with her lips painted red and her hair enhanced. She gives the camera a sultry look while she's in front of the camera.

Another picture of Schiffer from the same year shows the former fiancée of world-famous magician David Copperfield sporting a black one-piece swimsuit while referencing the television show Baywatch in Saint-Tropez.

She may also be seen posing with Naomi Campbell for a cheeky Polaroid photograph taken in 1996 and printed in black and white. Both of them are wearing outfits made entirely of denim.

A photograph taken of Moss in 1993 shows the brunette beauty posing provocatively on a bed while donning a lingerie set coordinated with the floral pattern on the linens.

A different photograph of the Calvin Klein muse shows her seated in a cozy garden while wearing a breezy white button-down shirt and holding a teacup in her hands.

In addition, this collection features a monochrome Guess advertisement from 2004 that features Paris Hilton wearing a bikini while spraying down a male model in a carwash.