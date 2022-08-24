To Promote Her Upcoming Health Company, Cosmoss, Kate Moss Went Skinny Diving In A Black-And-White Video

The supermodel shared a romantic video of herself swimming in a pond while completely naked on Tuesday to reveal that she is getting ready to unveil her own wellness line, called Cosmoss.

"Magical and mesmerizing. The caption stated, "COSMOSS is self-care built for life's modern journeys, and the brand will release on September 1."

More explicit posts starring Moss, 48, gave viewers a better idea of what to anticipate from the upcoming, ostensibly Goop-like launch.

"Each COSMOSS product has been painstakingly made with wellness in mind, utilizing powerful, natural ingredients. Each ritual unlocks a gateway to harmony, healing, and love. Another caption stated, "The COSMOSS smell completes and recentres.

Fans may anticipate the ex-famous party girl to promote a purifying tea, CBD facial oil, "holy" mist, and other New Age products, according to the Daily Mail.

Fans may sign up for additional information at cosmossbykatemoss.com, while it is unclear whether Moss, who is largely retired from modeling but owns her own agency and counts famous daughter Lila Moss as her top client, will be introducing her own products or merely curating her tried-and-true favorites.

Formerly known as "The Tank" because of her propensity to consume vodka for hours at a time, Moss has changed significantly in recent years. She is now four years sober and prefers to get at least eight hours of sleep each night and practice yoga every morning. Who wouldn't want to purchase goods chosen by one of the most attractive people on earth?

Fashion designer Bella Freud commented, "If it makes your bum seem that fantastic, I'm getting some."

In a previous post, Even though Kate Moss has one of the most recognizable faces in the world, she just admitted in a new interview that she sometimes prefers to conceal herself.