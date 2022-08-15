On Sunday, Claudia Schiffer Escaped Her Hectic Schedule

One of the top fashion models in the world, she enjoys fame. However, Claudia Schiffer took a moment from her hectic schedule on Sunday to attend Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur at London's Stamford Bridge stadium.

In an accented blue dress with bows on the shoulders and a smart pair of white-rimmed sunglasses, the German beauty, 51, caught everyone's attention. Michael McIntyre, who was also present, looked upbeat as a fan took a selfie with him while they were watching the game.

The comedian, 46, looked smart in a navy shirt and black suit jacket while sporting a pair of glasses. In the first home game of the year against London rivals Spurs, Owen Wilson was seen pumping the air when the home team scored.

The 53-year-old Oscar candidate kept his blonde hair out of his face while hiding under a blue baseball cap, cutting a low-key figure.

The Loki actor wore a blue T-shirt underneath a long-sleeved white top and a pair of pants. Owen and his two sons, who were seated on either side of him and were also wearing blue Chelsea shirts, leaped out of their seats.

After Tottenham evened up in the final minute of extra time, the score remained 2-2. Young Claudia, whose children with her husband Matthew Vaughn are Caspar, 17, Clementine, 15, and Cosima, 10, has previously talked about aging, stating that it's "normal" to become older and claiming she doesn't feel "bitter and jealous or jealous" of young models.

I've had a lot of nice remarks throughout the years, she said to Elle UK. But once you reach the following stage, you advance.

"You don't have to live your entire life being labeled lovely." Although it's a pleasant memory, the new generation soon begins. "There is nothing worse than if someone told me there is a miraculous medication that will make me look 20 again."