The Summer, According To Bruce Willis's Wife Emma Heming Willis, Was Pretty Much Ideal

On Sunday, the wife of the man who plays John McClane in the Die Hard films, Emma Heming Willis, posted a video montage to Instagram that documented the family's favorite moments from this summer. The video was paired with Maren Morris' 2019 smash song, Bones.

Even while we don't adhere to the idea of perfection around here, #oursummer2022 was pretty darn close to reaching that goal. Emma, 44 years old, captioned the photo by saying it was magic.

Willis, who is 67 years old, is seen in the video clip spending some time with his daughters, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8, as he makes them both giggle with his dance routines and gives them piggyback rides.

In addition, the video shows Willis relaxing on the couch with his children. At the same time, they watch the television show "Stranger Things," and which also shows the family going on a pleasant nature walk through the forest that is located in their backyard.

In March, the actor who played the lead role in The Sixth Sense disclosed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, and as a result, he has decided to retire from the playing profession.

After that, on the day designated as National Grief Awareness Day in August, Emma published a video on Instagram in which she discussed the activities that her family had been participating in since the announcement that Willis had been diagnosed.

She started the post by saying that this past summer was one of self-discovery for her. She said she tried new things, got out of her comfort zone, and stayed active.

She continued by writing that her grief sometimes is paralyzing but that she was learning how to live with it. My stepdaughter, @scoutlaruewillis, just shared that mourning is the most profound and unadulterated expression of love. I sincerely hope that you can draw some solace from that as well.