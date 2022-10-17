Kanye West Claimed That Jewish Media Outlets Have Blacklisted Him Because Of His Anti-Semitic Tweets And Posts

Kanye West, known to express anti-Semitic outbursts on social media, is perplexed as to why Jewish media outlets have ceased covering him.

They made it impossible for me to participate. The controversial rapper was heard fuming at the Jewish media's exclusion on the episode of the Drink Champs podcast that aired on Sunday on Revolt TV. This piece of s–t caught fire. Do you think I'm good to go? I'm lit. Do you get what I'm saying when I'm lit?

After that, West, who is 45 years old, shifted his focus to JPMorgan Chase, a financial institution that had lately cut its professional relations with him.

He asserted that despite his investment of 140 million dollars in JPMorgan, the bank's employees were unprofessional and rude to him. If JPMorgan Chase treats me like that, I can only imagine how they treat the rest of you. I cannot believe you did that.

Early this month, the Grammy winner's accounts were banned on several social media platforms, notably Instagram and Twitter, due to a string of anti-Semitic messages that he had published.

One of West's posts on Instagram, which has since been deleted, included a snapshot of a text exchange with Diddy. In the chat, West stated, "This ain't a game." I'm going to demonstrate to the Jewish people, who told you to phone me, that I cannot be threatened or influenced in any way, and I'm going to use you as an example.

After that, the Yeezy designer went on Twitter, where he made a scary post in which he stated, "I'm a bit drowsy tonight, but when I wake up, I'm gonna death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

He said The strange thing is that I genuinely can't be anti-Semitic since black people are Jews plus, you guys have messed with me and attempted to blackball everybody who challenges your plan.

Candace Owens, West's new friend and conservative pundit was the first to report last week that JPMorgan Chase had informed the billionaire that his company was no longer allowed.