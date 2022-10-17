Tom Schwartz Explains Why He And Raquel Leviss Don't Have A Future Together

In an exclusive interview with Page Six at BravoCon 2022, Tom Schwartz said that he and co-star Raquel Leviss have no plans to pursue a romantic relationship, despite her gushing praise of their chemistry on set.

He started by saying how much he enjoyed getting to know her better. I've had several exciting conversations recently regarding how Previously, I had difficulty connecting with Raquel, but now I can appreciate her nuanced personality and her antics.

However, Schwartz said, "I don't think so" when asked if he thinks he and Leviss will ever be romantically involved. I look up to her, and we're close as friends, and as lads, he joked. Schwartz, 40, also disclosed that the two had a dramatic encounter, but he was cagey about the specifics.

To tease her, he said, "I will just add that I have a deep admiration for her, and it is cool." In response to allegations that she and Leviss, both now single, hooked up during Scheana Shay's wedding in August, the bar owner made her comments yesterday.

He's adorable. She told us at BravoCon on Saturday, "I feel like we have a little flirting, friendly relationship that is lighter and fun." He's a kind man and easy to get along with. It's great to have a supporter on my side.

After Leviss ended her proposal to James Kennedy in December 2021 and Schwartz divorced his wife of 12 years, Katie Maloney, in March, they are both single and looking. In fact, as of last Wednesday, they were officially divorced.

At BravoCon, the co-owner of TomTom acknowledged on the Pump Rules panel that he was a miserable person for the first few months after his divorce from Maloney, 35. When I was feeling particularly down, I adopted the emo aesthetic. I was having a little pity party for myself, he admitted.