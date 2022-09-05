Bruce Willis Spotted In Santa Monica, California, Getting A Meal

Over the weekend in Santa Monica, California, Bruce Willis went out for breakfast. The iconic Die Hard character was spotted on Saturday having a meal with a companion while walking around in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Willis, 67, looked amazing in the picture while dressing casually in a white button-down short-sleeve shirt, grey pants, and a blue pair of sneakers. With a baseball cap, the actor finished his appearance.

In a nice video his wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted on Instagram last month, Willis could be seen playing the harmonica and hanging out with Rumer Willis' boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. In the black and white video, Thomas sang and played his guitar as Bruce played the harmonica from a distant flight of stairs.

Their abilities speak for themselves. I'll just leave it at that. When writing about the experience, Emma, 44, used the hashtag #jamsession. Following a diagnosis of aphasia in March, the Willis family announced on social networks that Bruce would be retiring from acting.

As a family, we wanted to notify Bruce's wonderful fans that he has been dealing with health concerns and has lately been recognized with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive functioning. As a result of this and after careful thought, Bruce is leaving a profession that has meant a great deal to him.

It is a tremendously difficult moment for them all, and we are so grateful for your continuing love, sympathy, and care, his family wrote on Instagram.

We were dealing with this as a strong family and decided to invite his followers because we are aware of how important they are to both of you. As Bruce always exclaims, "Live it up," and together we aim to do just that, they added, signing the letter on behalf of the actor's children Rumer, 34, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, as well as his wife Emma and former Demi Moore.