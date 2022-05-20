The producer of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' called a possible replacement for Depp in the new film. 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Producer Calls Margot Robbie Possible Johnny Depp Replacement

78-year-old producer of "Pirates of the Caribbean" Jerry Bruckheimer shared the elements of the creation of the sixth part of the film and also talked about who can replace Johnny Depp in the continuation of the franchise. It is reported by RepublicWorld.

According to the filmmaker, he developed two scripts for the sixth part of "Pirates of the Caribbean," one of which involves the participation of Actress Margot Robbie.

At the moment, the creators of the franchise are negotiating with the star, but it is not yet known whether Robbie will play the main role in the continuation of the picture. The character traits of the possible heroine of the sixth part of the film also remain a secret.

As for Depp's return to filming a movie about pirates, here Bruckheimer answered in the negative. However, he emphasized that a lot can change. "Not now. The future has not yet been decided," said the producer.

Previously, Depp was expelled from the cast of the film after allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The actor himself stated that he would never act in this franchise again, even if he had the opportunity. According to him, he will not agree to this project even if Disney offers him $300 million.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp refused to return to the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean. Comicbook reports.

Advertisement

During a court hearing on the artist's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp said that the accusations from her side ruined his career. Due to the fact that the actress announced violence from her ex-husband, he was deprived of several projects, including the sixth part of Pirates of the Caribbean.