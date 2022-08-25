The Oscars Co-Host Regina Hall Commented On Will Smith's Public Apology To Chris Rock, Stating, I Understand It Wasn't Easy

Regina Hall is commenting on Will Smith 's public apology for the Oscars slap that was seen all over the world.

On the red carpet for her upcoming film Honk for Jesus on Monday, Hall, 51, said to Variety, "I think it's a challenging thing, and I know it's a rough journey. Protect Your Soul.

"He apologized as the first step. It's up to them how they choose to see it. I realize it wasn't simple, "She then went on to compare the experience to the moral of her satire comedy's takeaway scene, in which she portrays the wife of Sterling K. Brown's preacher. Making a comeback is central to the storyline when a controversy briefly closes their church.

In her chat with Variety, Hall added, "Redemption." We may change from perhaps where we are, which is the whole purpose.

In March, Hall joined comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer to co-host the Oscars. Hall co-starred in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip with Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved head during the event, Smith, 53, stormed onto the stage and struck him. The actress, who is 50, has alopecia.

The Best Actor winner endured months of backlash as a result of the slap; he withdrew from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and received a 10-year membership ban.

The King Richard actor clarified what happened that evening and expressed his regret to Rock, 57, and his family in a video apology that was later posted on his social media platforms on July 29.

Smith stated, "I went out to Chris, and the response I got was that he's not ready to discuss, and when he is, he will call out. "I will thus apologize to you, Chris. I apologize for my conduct, and I'm available whenever you want to talk."