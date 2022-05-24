The new film by the author George Miller, of 'Mad Max' was greeted with a 6-minute standing ovation in Cannes

The new film by the author of ' Mad Max ' was greeted with a 6-minute standing ovation in Cannes.

Three Thousand Years of Wishes by George Miller, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival out of the contest. This is Miller's first film since the release of his Mad Max: Fury Road. The audience enthusiastically accepted the director's new work, honoring it with a 6-minute standing ovation, according to Variety. Also, the journalists of the publication note a number of advantages of "Three Thousand Years of Wishes" and predict the participation of the tape in the future Oscar race.

Miller himself was touched by the reaction of the audience at the premiere of the picture. "I saw the film for the first time with an audience; it was very touching. I am grateful to you," the director admitted.

The film's plot revolves around an earthly woman and a magical genie. During a trip from London to Istanbul, scholar and literary scholar Atelia (Tilda Swinton) unexpectedly meets a magical genie played by Idris Elba.

He offers to meet her three wishes, but Atelia claims that she is completely satisfied with life and does not need anything. But overcome by a passion for stories, she is fascinated by the genie's stories about how 3000 years through the ages, he strives for freedom, which is constantly eluding him.

The film will be unleashed worldwide on August 31, 2022.