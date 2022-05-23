The Cannes Film Festival sets a record for the number of female directors. In 2022, the Cannes Film Festival set a record for the number of female directors participating in the film review competition.

After a series of scandals and heated public discussions that the main European film festival underrepresents female directors in favor of the same male directors, the festival has increased the number of women participants.

Despite these changes, it is too early to rejoice at the global changes in the process of selecting festival participants. Variety notes that "the current record is just five female directors out of 21 participants in the main program of the festival. That is less than a quarter.

Recall that in 2022, Iris Knobloch, who previously headed the French division of the film company Warner Bros., was elected the new president of the festival. Knobloch is the first woman to hold this position, which she will hold until 2025.

Hansen-Løve, who competed in "Bergman Island" in Cannes last year, and this time the directors are back in Fort Knight, has mixed feelings about the festival.

Advertisement

"It's clear the competition with female directors isn't great for their track record," she says. "We would like to see more of them in 2022. Sometimes, from the outside, the impression is that the competition is for male directors, and the uncertain respect is for women."