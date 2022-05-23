In a bathrobe and without makeup: Kim Kardashian appeared on the set of The Kardashians in an atypical way.

Fans of the famous family were able to see Kim Kardashian in a whole new light. On the May 19 episode of the Hulu reality show, the 41-year-old diva let the cameras catch her early in the day, meeting her sister Khloe and Tristan Thompson at her gym just after waking up.

The businesswoman, without hesitation, showed the most natural image in front of the cameras. Still, the SKIMS founder looked gorgeous as she strutted around in a white quilted robe and pulled her dark brown hair into a ponytail. Recently, fans of the Kardashian family began to reproach Kim for excessive photoshop on photos on social networks. But this episode proved the opposite: the model looked simply stunning without branded makeup and perfect styling. This is the first time fans have seen the star without makeup in The Kardashians reboot.

The next morning, the actress swapped out her cozy robe for her brand's black tracksuit when Kanye arrived in a firetruck to pick up their mutual kids.

Previous It was reported Kim Kardashian has openly admitted that she is worried about her hair, as she thinks it will become bald after 10 hours of bleaching. So, many people decided that the star would stop experimenting with hairstyles for at least some time, but it did not happen. Every time a 41-year-old businesswoman appears in new posts on her public and personal account, it only sparks a new wave of debate over how her hair color or length has changed.