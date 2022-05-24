Bright Anne Hathaway and other guests on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival . Right now, the leading world film premieres are being watched on the Cote d'Azur as part of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. However, on the second day of the film review, actress Anne Hathaway, DJ Peggy Goo, and several other world celebrities shone brighter than anyone else. Dozens of celebrities of various calibers walk the streets of the southern city: from Hollywood actresses to independent musicians and models. And on the second day of Cannes, several celebrities excelled at once.

Perhaps the brightest on May 19 was Anne Hathaway, who arrived in France the day before. The choice of the actress fell on a colorful shining Schiaparelli set and a gold Bulgari clutch.

DJ Peggy Goo has taken a break from her worldwide shows and is a guest at Cannes as part of her partnership with Magnim. The celebrity wore an Alexander Wang fall-winter 2022/23 set recently presented in Los Angeles.

As an old friend of Gucci, Elle Fanning appeared before the paparazzi in a relaxed white sundress with long sleeves that reliably hide the actress's hands from the hot sun, and Eva Longoria changed into a bright midi dress with bold Stella McCartney cutouts. Showcasing some more great looks from the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

They were opened by American designer Alexander Wang, who is now trying to regain positions in the fashion industry, lost due to the sex scandal that erupted in December 2020. Allegations of rape and public hearings involving the world's largest media forced the Alexander Wang brand to disappear from the fashion landscape for a while. Still, personal meetings with the victims, loud apologies, and several other anti-crisis measures did their job - Wang returned his clothes to the podium.