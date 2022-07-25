The First Official Poster For Christopher Nolan's Eagerly Anticipated Biopic Oppenheimer

Starring Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy , has been unveiled by Universal Pictures, exactly one year after the start of filming was announced.

The biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who invented the atomic bomb, is the inspiration for Nolan's upcoming enormous and tragic work.

The person who is attributed with initiating the global nuclear race declared, "I am Death, the destroyer of worlds." A gifted educator, science propagandist, and the creator of the American school of quantum theory, he oversaw the Manhattan Project, the clandestine name for the nuclear weapons development run by the US military.

The star-studded movie, which depicts the life of atomic bomb architect J. Robert Oppenheimer, is Nolan's upcoming epic thriller drama project.

The official Oppenheimer poster features Murphy standing in the middle of a massive, scary cloud of smoke that is colored in flames, heightening the suspense of the movie.

The novel Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, is based on their 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Nolan's first film not created with his longstanding studio home, Warner Bros., was picked by Universal after a competitive bidding process.

Murphy is shown in the official Oppenheimer poster standing in the middle of a massive, frightening cloud of flame-colored smoke, heightening the suspense.

The movie's actors, including Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., are also mentioned on the poster. Christopher Nolan wrote and directed. The book by Kai Beard and the late Martin J. Sherwin, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, served as the inspiration for the movie.

Advertisement

According to Universal Pictures, the movie was filmed on widescreen, 65mm IMAX film in a number of countries, including New Mexico, California, and New Jersey in United States. On July 21, 2023, Oppenheimer will make his theatrical debut.