First Poster For Christopher Nolan's Cillian Murphy Led Oppenheimer Is Revealed

Christopher Nolan is known for delivering some of the best movies of the modern era, including Interstellar, Inception, and of course, the ever-popular Dark Knight trilogy.

Now the director is ready to take over the big screens with his next project titled, Oppenheimer.

The film will be following the story of a theoretical physicist who works at Los Alamos Laboratory during the time of the Manhattan Project, which was a project started during world war 2 that helped produce the first nuclear weapons ever. The character will be played by Cillian Murphy , whom Nolan has already worked with before in Inception, the Dark Knight trilogy, and Dunkirk.

The film is getting its story from American Prometheus, the Kai Bird, and Martin J. Sherwin biographical novel.

While the film is still a full year away from its release date of July 21, 2023, the first look of the film just dropped and it is looking impressive. The look shows Murphy's character surrounded by explosions and flames hinting at his role as the father of the Atomic Bomb.

The first reveal comes mere months after the film has finished shooting. While the reveal only shows Cillian Murphy who will be leading the cast, the film is full of high-profile actors including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, and Jack Quaid. And this is still not the full list.

With such a star-studded cast, a deeply fascinating story, and of course, Nolan himself directing, the film has fans of the director's work excited beyond measure.

The film is being released by Universal Studios, a change for Nolan who had previously worked almost exclusively with Warner Brothers. Nolan wasn't happy with WB's handling of releases in cinemas and on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time and decided he didn't want to commit to this project with the company. In a strange turn of events, Nolan decided to auction the rights to the movie and Universal won the bidding.

As time goes on, more reveals can be expected from the film currently in post-production.