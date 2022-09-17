The Birthday Celebrations For Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo, Who Turned 31 Years Old, Were Attended By The Entire Family

The Golden Globe actress, 50, celebrated her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's 31st anniversary on Friday with a small family get-above brunch and some cake, sharing a picture of herself, her husband Joe Manganiello, and their dog Bubbles at a table with Manolo and pals.

Congratulations on your birthday!! The birthday kid responded to Vergara's message with a heartfelt "thank youuuu." She also posted an Instagram Story video of the group (including Maria "Bete" Fernandez and Alejandro Asen) singing "Happy Birthday" to him in front of two elaborately prepared cakes.

On Instagram, Manolo posed next to a green Porsche 911 Carrera 4S that was one of his birthday presents. In the caption, he stated, "Speed and power are always the answer."

Vergara has spoken publicly about being a single parent to PEOPLE in the past. She and her high school sweetheart and first spouse Joe Gonzalez had a son together. She told the editors of 2016's Most Beautiful that it felt good every time someone complemented her on her son Manolo.

Even though I was so young when we divorced, I did my best to provide for him and set a good example for him throughout his childhood. All the effort is rewarded when others comment on how well-behaved, charming, amusing, and well-mannered he is, Vergara said.

In the past, during his mother's milestone 50th birthday celebration in July, Manolo paid respect to his mother by posting a series of throwback images spanning her entire life. Best wishes for the next forty-ten years!!!! The remark he chose to accompany the photo in Spanish said, "I love you so much mom, may the next 40+10 be even better!!!!!!!!."

Vergara tied the knot with Manganiello, then 45, in 2015 with Manolo by her side, and in November of this year, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.