Sofia Vergara in a leopard print swimsuit shows off her perfect figure and tan. The actress is definitely ready for the beach season.

49-year-old Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara, in addition to her husband, actor Joe Manganiello , loves three things: skimpy outfits, including low-cut swimsuits, leopard print, and the D&G brand. The star of the film "Beauties on the Run" quite often posts her photos on social networks in tight dresses with a large neckline and in a bikini, and most often, these are the creations of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who consider Sofia the ideal embodiment of woman and femininity - she even was their face collections.

Recently, Vergara delighted fans with a new portion of pictures in a one-piece leopard print swimsuit, which emphasized her impeccable figure. Tight buttocks, slender legs, a flat stomach, and pumped arms - the actress's followers were delighted and bombarded her with thousands of enthusiastic comments, among which were compliments about how beautiful and delightful she was.

In addition, Sofia's followers drew attention to her neat and super-even tan. True, there is still a small strip from the swimming trunks on the star's body, but the fans, on the contrary, praised her, as this means that she does not allow herself to sunbathe naked.

In previous post The 49-year-old star chose caramel-colored silk trousers, a red jacket, black heeled sandals for a romantic evening, and a black Hermès Kelly bag was seen in Vergara's hands.

Sophia's corset attracted particular attention of fans - she matched the ensemble in warm colors with a black minimalist corset with curly cups, which emphasized her feminine figure. Sophia and Joe went to Craig's restaurant.