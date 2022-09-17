Kanye West Is Dating Candice Swanepoel Is Nothing More Than A Publicity Stunt

The rumor that Kanye West is dating Candice Swanepoel was confirmed to Page Six by a source. And yet, Page Six quotes individuals who call it "BS" to promote sunglasses as evidence that the relationship isn't truly loving.

Swanepoel is the face of Yeezy GAP sunglasses, so it seemed natural for the two to attend a New York Fashion Week after-party together. A public romance would be great for publicity, and the marketing-savvy West knows this. (Meanwhile, West's image isn't hurt by the fact that he's dating one of the world's most stunning ladies.)

TMZ reports that after the party, at which they were seen mingling with Chris Rock, West and Kim drove each other to the same hotel in his SUV. In the meantime, an insider informed ET that Kanye and Candice are dating and that the couple is "just getting to know each other." They bonded over shared interests in style and the arts.

But the person we spoke with thinks it's just PR. Swanepoel was also the face of Kim Kardashian's new Skims campaign, we believe by coincidence. Two other women, Julia Fox and Chaney Jones have been linked to West.

West broke up with Gap this week, shortly after the launch party for his new sunglasses (or SHDZ, as he calls them) because he felt the company had not lived up to their commitments.

Page Six Style got an email sent by the President and CEO of Gap Brands, Mark Breitbard, to the staff of Gap. In the email, he confirmed that the agreement has been terminated.

Although we have a shared objective of making high-quality, trend-forward, and functional design accessible to all people through the creation of one-of-a-kind omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, our methods of working together to make this vision a reality are not aligned. He wrote that we had concluded that it is best to dissolve the partnership.