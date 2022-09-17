Constantine Will Feature Keanu Reeves Once Again

The work, as reported by PEOPLE, is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2005 picture Constantine.

In this sequel, which comes 17 years after the original film, fans will get to see Reeves, 58, back in his role as the evil spirit John Constantine. Reeves and the movie's original director Francis Lawrence are teaming up again for a supernatural thriller.

Based on DC's Hellblazer books, the first film chronicles Constantine's struggle against evil spirits throughout his cursed life. In its first week of release, the film earned nearly $200 million around the world.

According to Deadline, Akiva Goldsman will pen the script and produce the film through his company, Weed Road Pictures, alongside Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

When asked about his desire to reprise his role as the iconic trenchcoat-wearing hero, Reeves has never hidden his desire.

While chatting with Stephen Colbert last year, he mentioned that returning to the role of Constantine was at the top of his wish list. As John Constantine, he expressed a deep desire to once again assume that identity. Trust me, I've attempted it.

Goldsman revealed that they sought to develop a Constantine sequel for years, but the studio felt the box office earnings didn't merit it during a panel celebrating the film's 15th anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con.

A hard-R sequel was something we wanted to develop, he remarked. I believe that we would make it by tomorrow. We did, indeed, try quite a few alternative approaches to locate... Always Village Roadshow and Warner Bros., the production studios. Occasionally, a feathery fish vibe would come through.

His acting career has lasted four decades, and his most recent roles were in DC League of Super-Pets as the voice of Batman, The Matrix Resurrections as Neo, and Bill & Ted Face the Music as Ted.

Reeves has recently recorded the films Already Gone and Salacia, and he is currently executive producing John Wick: Chapter 4, in which he also stars.